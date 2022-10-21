×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

MARKET WRAP

Watch: Market report

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities

21 October 2022 - 18:30 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Joining Business Day TV for a look at the day’s markets action is David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Logistical disruptions wipe R16bn off Sasol’s ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Absa CIB appoints Msizi Khoza head of ESG
Companies / Financial Services
3.
FNB aims to grow users by boosting mobile sales
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Stonehage Fleming agrees to buy Rootstock ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Orion Minerals secures R250m in funding from IDC ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.