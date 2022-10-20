×

WATCH: Clicks gets a boost from beauty products and Covid-19 vaccines

Business Day TV talks to Clicks CEO Bertina Engelbrecht

20 October 2022 - 21:35
Bertina Engelbrecht. Picture: SUPPLIED
Bertina Engelbrecht. Picture: SUPPLIED

Clicks has delivered upbeat annual earnings, reporting an 11.9% increase in adjusted diluted headline earnings per share. That’s as SA’s largest pharmacy group benefited from a recovery in its beauty segment and the administration of more Covid-19 vaccines. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with the company CEO Bertina Engelbrecht.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

