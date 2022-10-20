×

Hyundai probes child-labour violations in US supply chain

South Korea’s top carmaker will ‘sever ties’ with Alabama suppliers found to have relied on underage workers

20 October 2022 - 09:13 Joseph White and Joshua Schneyer
FILE PHOTO: A welcome sign stands next to the SMART Alabama, LLC auto parts plant and Hyundai Motor Co subsidiary, in Luverne, Alabama, US, July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Schneyer/File Photo
Detroit — Hyundai, South Korea’s top carmaker, is investigating child-labour violations in its US supply chain and plans to “sever ties” with Hyundai suppliers in Alabama found to have relied on underage workers, the company’s global COO Jose Munoz told Reuters on Wednesday.

A Reuters investigative report in July documented children, including a 12-year-old, working at a Hyundai-controlled metal stamping plant in rural Luverne, Alabama, called SMART Alabama, LLC.

After the Reuters report, Alabama’s state department of labor, in co-ordination with federal agencies, began investigating SMART Alabama. Authorities subsequently launched a child-labour probe at another of Hyundai’s regional supplier plants, Korean-operated SL Alabama, finding children as young as age 13.

In an interview before a Reuters event in Detroit on Wednesday, Munoz said Hyundai intends to “sever relations” with the two Alabama supplier plants under scrutiny for deploying underage labour “as soon as possible.”

In addition, Munoz told Reuters he had ordered a broader investigation into Hyundai’s entire network of US auto-parts suppliers for potential labour-law violations and “to ensure compliance.”

Hyundai is pushing to stop using third-party labour suppliers, and oversee hiring directly.
Jose Munoz, Hyundai global COO

Munoz’s comments represent the Korean automotive giant’s most substantive public acknowledgment to date that child-labour violations may have occurred in its US supply chain, a network of dozens of mostly Korean-owned auto-parts plants that supply Hyundai’s huge vehicle-assembly plant in Montgomery, Alabama.

Hyundai’s $1.8bn flagship US assembly plant in Montgomery produced nearly half of the 738,000 vehicles the automaker sold in the US last year, according to company figures.

The executive also pledged that Hyundai would push to stop relying on third-party labour suppliers at its southern US operations.

‘Aggressive steps’

As Reuters reported, migrant children from Guatemala found working at SMART Alabama, LLC and SL Alabama had been hired by recruiting or staffing firms in the region. In a statement to Reuters this week, Hyundai said it had already stopped relying on at least one labour-recruiting firm that had been hiring for SMART.

Munoz told Reuters: “Hyundai is pushing to stop using third-party labour suppliers, and oversee hiring directly.” He did not offer further details into how long Hyundai’s probe of its US supply chain would take, when Hyundai or any partner plants could end their dependence on third-party staffing firms for labour or when Hyundai could end commercial relationships with two existing Alabama suppliers investigated for child-labour violations by US authorities.

In a statement on Wednesday, SL Alabama said it had taken “aggressive steps to remedy the situation” as soon as it learnt a subcontractor had provided underage workers. It terminated its relationship with the staffing firm, took more direct control of the hiring process and hired a law firm to conduct an audit of its employment practices, it said.

SMART Alabama did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Munoz’s comments come on the same day that an investor group working with union pension funds sent a letter to Hyundai, pushing it to respond to reports of child labour at US parts suppliers, and warning of potential reputational damage to the Korean automaker.

The letter said that the use of child labour violated international standards Hyundai committed to in its Human Rights Charter and its own code of conduct for suppliers.

Reuters 

