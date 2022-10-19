×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: What Anchor Capital expects for markets in fourth quarter

Business Day TV talks to co-chief investment officer at Anchor Capital, Nolan Wapenaar

19 October 2022 - 21:23
Picture: 123RF/peshkov
Picture: 123RF/peshkov

Risk equities took a knock in the third quarter, with the US, European and local shares all falling. This comes after hopes of interest rate cuts were dashed as policymakers confirmed their commitment to fighting inflation. Business Day TV caught up with co-chief investment officer at Anchor Capital, Nolan Wapenaar, to discuss his outlook for the market as the volatile environment persists.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: How the Reserve Bank seized Markus Jooste’s assets

Business Day TV speaks to legal expert Mannie Witz
National
53 minutes ago

WATCH: CEO Wikus Lategan on Calgro M3’s double-digit growth

Business Day TV speaks to Lategan about Calgro M3’s latest earning report
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Are investors still seeing value in local bonds?

Business Day TV talks to RMB’s fixed income & currency analyst, Kim Silberman
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: MTN walks away from talks to buy Telkom

Business Day TV speaks to BD tech journalists Mudiwa Gavaza
Companies
45 minutes ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
FNB aims to grow users by boosting mobile sales
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Pick n Pay share price plummets as market frowns ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Facebook owner Meta accepts sale of Giphy after ...
Companies
4.
SA assets pricing in too much bad news, says ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sasol and ArcelorMittal SA announce green ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.