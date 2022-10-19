×

Nestle India reports profit rise on demand rebound, price hikes

19 October 2022 - 09:31 Praveen Paramasivam
Picture: 123RF/KEN WOLTER

Bengaluru — Nestle India reported a bigger-than-expected rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, benefiting from price increases and a rebound in demand for its chocolates and packaged foods in rural areas.

The Maggi noodles-maker’s profit rose 8.3% to 6.68-billion Indian rupees ($81.1 million) in the quarter ended September 30.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 6.57-billion rupees, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue from operations climbed 18.3% to 45.91-billion rupees as sales of its chocolates, Maggi noodles as well as Sunrise and Nescafe brands of coffee rose, helped by robust advertising spend.

“Growth has been very strong in the large metros and mega cities and continued to be robust across smaller town classes, including rural markets,” Nestle India MD Suresh Narayanan said in a statement.

The lingering impact of Covid-19 lockdowns and high cost of living had forced Indians in rural pockets to rein in their spending, affecting the bottom line for consumer packaged-goods makers for nearly a year.

However, analysts say that certain categories, including noodles and biscuits, defied the trend as people consider such items small treats during economic downturns, adding to Nestle’s resilient urban sales momentum.

The easing of raw-material prices, including oil, will likely help drive earnings further for Indian consumer-goods makers, whose margins have been pressured by the Russia-Ukraine war-led increase in commodity prices.

“We are witnessing early signs of stability in prices of a few commodities such as edible oils and packaging materials,” Nestle said in its statement.

The company’s shares rose 1.1% to 19,601 rupees in morning trading as the KitKat chocolate-maker also announced an interim dividend of 120 rupees per share.

Reuters

India in $244m duties spat with Pernod

High taxes and prolonged legal disputes have often been a sore point for foreign companies in India
1 week ago

Indian carmakers propose cutting tax to 30% on imported vehicles

Import taxes from 60% to 100% in the world’s fourth-largest car market rank among the highest globally
1 week ago

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Launch price for the first 10,000 buyers, says India’s only EV maker, as Mahindra raises funds for electric unit
2 weeks ago

Jet Airways India can’t take to the skies as planned

Troubled airline said to be unable to sell tickets because lenders are reluctant to allow it to take on any new liabilities
3 weeks ago
