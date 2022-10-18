Business Day TV speaks to Dale Hutcheson from Absa Asset Management
Workers engaged in acts of sabotage during wage talks
Business Day TV speaks to Yolisa Kani, chief business development officer at Transnet
The ANC’s branches give clear direction on who they want to lead the party
Workers in New York state vote no to a union in latest blow to the fledgling effort to organise employees
Each one percentage point in the public sector pay deal costs the fiscus R6.5bn, or about 0.1% of GDP
Middle East kingdom may order up to 1,000 tonnes of beef a year from SA from 2023
The decision follows media reports of ties to Russian intelligence via an association he founded in 2012
It's been a great season for Senegal's Sadio Mane, the player nicknamed ‘the man with the golden heart’.
The silent, powerful car ‘demonstrates how perfectly Rolls-Royce is suited to electrification’
Tackling your questions tonight are Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV talks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Tackling your questions tonight are Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Stock Picks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.