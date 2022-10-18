×

Study: World’s leading banks fuel deforestation

Finance to high-risk agriculture, forestry and land-use companies is up over 60% from 2020 to 2021

18 October 2022 - 11:30 Reuters
Picture 123RF/PARSHA
Picture 123RF/PARSHA

The world’s largest financial institutions increased their backing of companies in the agriculture, forestry and land-use sectors most responsible for deforestation in 2021, a new study showed on Tuesday.

Issued by the Forests & Finance Coalition of NGOs, which looks to improve transparency, policies, systems and regulations in the financial sector, the report found that finance to those companies rose over 60% to $47bn between 2020 and 2021.

The analysis comes ahead of the next round of global climate talks in November at which protection of rainforests and other climate-crucial biodiversity are set to be a central theme.

Banks have pumped $267bn into forest-risk commodity firms since the signing of the Paris Agreement on climate in 2015, the study said, while investors were holding $40bn in bonds and shares as of September this year.

“The world’s financial institutions are actually increasing their lending to the very industries driving humanity to the brink,” Tom Picken, director of Rainforest Action Network’s (RAN) Forest and Finance Campaign, said in a statement, citing “dangerously inadequate” policies.

Forests & Finance policy assessment of 200 financial institutions exposed to companies working in areas at risk of deforestation in Latin America, Southeast Asia and West and Central Africa scored 59% of them under one out of 10, a sign of “an abject failure” to mitigate environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks.

In Indonesia, for example, Southeast Asian pulp-and-paper producers are continuing to expand production, putting the country’s remaining forests under pressure; while in Brazil, the beef industry has contributed to 80% of the Amazon deforestation since 1985, the report said.

Finance firms’ policies on providing credit or investment to both sectors were “very weak”, the study also noted, and have done little to avert environmental degradation, support indigenous peoples’ and local communities’ rights or ensure companies are not exploiting people through forced labour.

“This latest assessment shows how big banks and institutional investors are blind to the urgency of the moment,” Picken stated. 

Reuters

Brazilian researchers have a rainforest beef with Lula’s meat vow

Some see the leftist challenger's pledge as at odds with his campaign promise to stop Amazonian destruction
World
1 month ago

Brazil opposition party’s ‘green’ farm loan plan offers hope for Amazon

Scheme would promote conversion of degraded livestock pastures into crop-growing areas, increase the use of greener, bio-pesticides, and reduce ...
World
2 months ago

Communities fight to protect land as mining eats into Amazon

Huge tracts of forest are being lost as Ecuador pushes to build the mining sector
World
3 months ago
