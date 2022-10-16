Murdoch’s Fox may merge with News Corp after splitting a decade ago

Business Day TV spoke to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Rupert Murdoch has started a process that could reunite his media empire, News Corp and Fox Corp disclosed on Friday, saying they would consider combining at his behest, nearly a decade after the companies split.
Both have formed special committees to review proposals of a potential combination, they said.
If a deal goes through, the combination will allow Murdoch greater control over his media assets and help the companies trim costs. Media companies are fighting decades-low growth in advertising sales and for users’ attention against deep-pocketed social media and content websites.
After years of expansion globally, Murdoch split his empire in 2013, placing the print business in newly created public entity News Corp and the TV and entertainment under 21st Century Fox.
Murdoch said at the time that his vast media holdings became “increasingly complex”, and that a new structure would simplify operations. The split also shielded Fox’s entertainment assets from any potential financial fallout from a phone-hacking scandal involving the media conglomerate’s now-defunct News of the World publication in the UK.
The thinking at the time was that separating the companies would eventually generate value for shareholders, according to an informed source. That vision was realised as Fox sold most of its film and television assets to Walt Disney for $71bn in 2019.
The sale left Fox focused on live events such as news and sports, rather than “disruptable” scripted entertainment content on the streaming platforms, Wall Street analysts observed at the time.
Streaming
The major streaming services, however, have begun breaching the protective moat. Apple and Amazon.com, two technology giants with deep financial resources, have begun bidding for sports, securing rights to stream major league baseball and football games.
Fox recently renewed a long-term deal with the National Football League to continue broadcasting the Sunday afternoon games, but relinquished Thursday Night Football to Amazon.
Reuniting Fox and News Corp would give the combined companies greater scale to compete, and complement their assets, said the source. The combined companies would have around $24bn in revenue.
Murdoch, 91, now has near-controlling stakes in both the companies. His son Lachlan Murdoch is chair and CEO of Fox Corp. Companies that adopt such arrangements typically make later mergers subject to approval by a majority of shareholders not affiliated with their controlling shareholder, though it’s not clear whether this will be the case in this instance.
When markets closed on Friday, News Corp had a market cap of $9.31bn and Fox Corp’s was $16.84bn, according to Refinitiv. News Corp’s share price surged 5% and Fox’s rose about 1% in after-market trade.
Murdoch’s Fox may merge with News Corp after splitting a decade ago
Deal will give magnate greater control over his media assets and help the companies to cut costs
