Big Tech’s hiring freeze

Continued progress on sustainability, digitalisation and financial inclusion will be crucial to improving Africa’s appeal and access to investors
Unemployment, rising crime, infrastructure collapse, greylisting and the NPA is missing in action
Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba urges countries to reconsider after abstaining from UN vote condemning Kremlin’s attempted annexation of four Ukrainian territories
Party files motion of no confidence in Tania Campbell two weeks after voting out Joburg mayor Mpho Phahatse
Aveng bags R16bn worth of new work despite global inflationary pressure, with much of the new business coming from tenders won by its Australia unit
Power outages and a protracted strike at Transnet will also cost the economy dearly in quarter four
The private sector needs to fill the gaps left by a failing state, says resources expert
Left-back calls for help for both Amakhosi strikers
Wings have always been a definitive statement about a vehicle’s handling dynamics while offering a visual punch. Phuti Mpyane discusses five of his favourites
Late-stage US start-ups are scooping up talent unlocked by layoffs and hiring freezes at Big Tech, adding experienced engineers and project managers to their roster despite signs of economic slowdown.
Companies, with steady cash flow from viable products in the market, are offering rich pay cheques to lure talent that would have otherwise preferred working at big technology firms including Microsoft and Facebook-parent Meta Platforms.
Stack Overflow CEO Prashanth Chandrasekar said the coding platform’s headcount had more than doubled this year to 540, with some of the new hires being tapped from groups such as Alphabet-owned Google and Apple.
“When competitors downsize, other talented people who are employed there may consider looking elsewhere, as they may not see their company as being stable,” said Chandrasekar.
Deepak Rao, CEO of X1 Card, said the credit-card start-up’s headcount had more than doubled to 35 in a year and more employees from larger companies would join it in the coming months.
Google, Apple, Microsoft and Meta and did not respond immediately to requests for comment.
The hiring spree comes even as start-up funding is drying up in the face of decades-high inflation, a stronger dollar and huge rate hikes, which have pushed Big Tech to pull back on their spending spree.
According to GlobalData, venture capital funding raised by US start-ups fell by nearly a third to $146.3bn in the first eight months of 2022.
“Tech start-ups reliant on ongoing VC funding have cut back on hiring, but companies in the later funding stages with viable products in the market are faring much better,” said Patrick McAdams, CEO of recruiting firm Andiamo.
“These companies have continued to hire strategically and are now able to take advantage of a softening tech hiring market to make important hires that were nearly impossible this time in 2021 (when the pandemic drove up demand for tech workers).”
A survey of 581 executives, almost entirely from US tech start-ups, showed that more than 40% of them boosted their hiring plans in the first half of 2022, according to hiring firm A.Team and start-up consultant MassChallenge.
Companies are also shortening hiring times and offering higher pay packages to lock in candidates as they compete for talent in a tight labour market, recruiters said.
A greater say in decision making provided by start-ups has also appealed to executives such as Mansoor Basha, who joined Stagwell, a $2.2bn marketing firm, as technology chief in September from Accenture.
“An opportunity to make important decisions internally was important for me,” he said.
Still, some analysts warn there is only so long until start-ups can continue the hiring pace amid a weak economic backdrop.
“If the economy does indeed go into recession, it will only add to the pressure faced by tech firms as demand dries up,” says Dante DeAntonio, director of economics research at Moody's Analytics.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Big Tech’s hiring freeze
Start-ups grab talent made available by layoffs
Late-stage US start-ups are scooping up talent unlocked by layoffs and hiring freezes at Big Tech, adding experienced engineers and project managers to their roster despite signs of economic slowdown.
Companies, with steady cash flow from viable products in the market, are offering rich pay cheques to lure talent that would have otherwise preferred working at big technology firms including Microsoft and Facebook-parent Meta Platforms.
Stack Overflow CEO Prashanth Chandrasekar said the coding platform’s headcount had more than doubled this year to 540, with some of the new hires being tapped from groups such as Alphabet-owned Google and Apple.
“When competitors downsize, other talented people who are employed there may consider looking elsewhere, as they may not see their company as being stable,” said Chandrasekar.
Deepak Rao, CEO of X1 Card, said the credit-card start-up’s headcount had more than doubled to 35 in a year and more employees from larger companies would join it in the coming months.
Google, Apple, Microsoft and Meta and did not respond immediately to requests for comment.
The hiring spree comes even as start-up funding is drying up in the face of decades-high inflation, a stronger dollar and huge rate hikes, which have pushed Big Tech to pull back on their spending spree.
According to GlobalData, venture capital funding raised by US start-ups fell by nearly a third to $146.3bn in the first eight months of 2022.
“Tech start-ups reliant on ongoing VC funding have cut back on hiring, but companies in the later funding stages with viable products in the market are faring much better,” said Patrick McAdams, CEO of recruiting firm Andiamo.
“These companies have continued to hire strategically and are now able to take advantage of a softening tech hiring market to make important hires that were nearly impossible this time in 2021 (when the pandemic drove up demand for tech workers).”
A survey of 581 executives, almost entirely from US tech start-ups, showed that more than 40% of them boosted their hiring plans in the first half of 2022, according to hiring firm A.Team and start-up consultant MassChallenge.
Companies are also shortening hiring times and offering higher pay packages to lock in candidates as they compete for talent in a tight labour market, recruiters said.
A greater say in decision making provided by start-ups has also appealed to executives such as Mansoor Basha, who joined Stagwell, a $2.2bn marketing firm, as technology chief in September from Accenture.
“An opportunity to make important decisions internally was important for me,” he said.
Still, some analysts warn there is only so long until start-ups can continue the hiring pace amid a weak economic backdrop.
“If the economy does indeed go into recession, it will only add to the pressure faced by tech firms as demand dries up,” says Dante DeAntonio, director of economics research at Moody's Analytics.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.