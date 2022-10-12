Grinship gives full steam ahead to Taylor Maritime Investments takeover offer

Markets are wrestling with the competing forces of the global economic outlook and Opec+’s output cut, analyst says
London-listed TMI will more than double its fleet size while Grinship will delist from JSE should the deal proceed
Maritime transportation services group Grindrod Shipping (Grinship) gas agreed to a takeover by a unit of rival Taylor Maritime Investments (TMI), saying the offer is an “attractive premium” at a time of serious volatility and economic uncertainty.
Grindrod Investments, which holds about 10.12% of Grinship, has entered into a tender and support agreement for the offer.
The deal will see Good Falkirk pay $26 (R473.20) per Grinship share that it doesn't already own. Based on TMI’s existing 26% stake and the number of Nasdaq- and JSE-listed Grinship’s issued shares, the transaction is worth about R6.7bn.
Wednesday’s announcement sparked a 3.74% in Grinship shares, which were trading at R444 by midday, taking its gains so far this year to almost 70%.
Based in Singapore, Grinship, which was spun out of freight and logistics firm Grindrod in 2018, has a core fleet of 31 dry-bulk vessels and will delist from the JSE should the deal proceed.
Good Falkirk, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TMI, first acquired shares in Grinship in 2021 and through additional purchases in the fourth quarter of that year, established a 26% stake. TMI made a full offer on August 25.
The offer, which is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, consists of a cash purchase price of $21 per share plus a special cash dividend of $5 per share from Grinship.
“The transaction value of $26 per share represents a 26.8% premium to the last traded price per share on August 26,” the last full day of trading in the shares on Nasdaq preceding the offer, Grinship said.
“The offer in cash provides an immediate and certain exit opportunity for ... shareholders at an attractive premium to the company’s undisturbed share price at a time of significant market volatility and economic uncertainty.”
The move appears to be supported by a number of synergies as both businesses operate in the mid-sized dry bulk industry. The deal would give London-listed TMI ownership of Grinship’s core fleet, taking the number its vessels to 58 from 27.
However, as reported by the FM, critics of the deal and some shareholders believe that the offer doesn’t represent fair value.
Grinship is yet to announce a successor for Martyn Wade who retired as CEO in April.
Interim CEO Stephen Griffiths said that despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine affecting flows of certain dry-bulk commodities — mainly in the grain and fertiliser sectors — the supply picture remained at healthy levels, with the company set to continue to benefit from firmer shipping rates in the short term.
With net cash flow generated by operations touching $138m, Grinship had about $160m in the bank at the end of June.
gumedemi@businesslive.co.za
Grinship gives full steam ahead to Taylor Maritime Investments takeover offer
London-listed TMI will more than double its fleet size while Grinship will delist from JSE should the deal proceed
