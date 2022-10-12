ByteDance begins second share buyback in 2022 for employees

Markets are wrestling with the competing forces of the global economic outlook and Opec+’s output cut, analyst says
Tariffs have in effect boosted prices and worsened financial pressure low-income households face
Evan Pickworth speaks to Francis Mayebe and Virusha Subban from Baker McKenzie Johannesburg about the law says
London-listed TMI will more than double its fleet size while Grinship will delist from JSE should the deal proceed
BankservAfrica economic transactions index has declined further as severe load-shedding and global economic challenges take their toll
Cisco’s Global Hybrid Work Report says this type of work offers a number of benefits and is favoured by employees across the world
Business secretary points finger at interest rates, not UK’s economic policies under Truss and Kwarteng
Jockey is booked for seven rides at the Vaal
‘What took me so long?’ the world’s richest man tweets as he launches ‘Burnt Hair’ perfume that is redolent of ‘repugnant desire’
Beijing — TikTok’s owner, ByteDance, is initiating a second share buyback for employees in 2022 at a higher price than the previous one, in a bid to motivate employees amid slowing growth and uncertainty over a plan to go public, two sources said.
They said China’s ByteDance told employees in an email that those eligible could apply to cash out their Restricted Stock Units (RSUs), ByteDance's stock option programme. It offered $155 per unit, up from the $142 price set in the buyback earlier in 2022, they said.
The higher price is aimed at motivating employees by helping them monetise their holdings, the sources said, declining to be named as the information was confidential.
ByteDance, which has about 110,000 employees globally, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
It could not be immediately determined how much of the company was owned by employees or how much ByteDance had set aside for the buyback.
One of the world’s most valuable private tech companies, ByteDance has launched various incentive plans in 2022 including stock-option-granting programmes at a lower price amid slowing revenue growth, which fell to 70% in 2021 from more than 100% a year earlier.
The economic slowdown in China, much of which is due to stringent Covid-19 curbs, and Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on the tech sector have crimped earnings as well as valuation prospects for many Chinese tech firms.
The 10-year-old company usually launches stock option buybacks twice a year for employees, separate sources have said.
ByteDance had explored conducting an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong, different sources have told Reuters.
But earlier in 2022, CFO Julie Gao told employees at an internal meeting that the company had no timeline for an IPO, according to people who attended the meeting.
The unlisted company was valued at around $300bn recently, or roughly $170 per share, in the private-equity secondary market, down from a peak of around $400bn reached in 2021, sources have said.
The company also launched a share buyback in September that will see it spend up to $3bn in repurchasing shares from its investors, which valued the company at up to $300bn.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
ByteDance begins second share buyback in 2022 for employees
ByteDance has launched various incentive plans in 2022 including stock-option-granting programmes at a lower price amid slowing revenue growth
Beijing — TikTok’s owner, ByteDance, is initiating a second share buyback for employees in 2022 at a higher price than the previous one, in a bid to motivate employees amid slowing growth and uncertainty over a plan to go public, two sources said.
They said China’s ByteDance told employees in an email that those eligible could apply to cash out their Restricted Stock Units (RSUs), ByteDance's stock option programme. It offered $155 per unit, up from the $142 price set in the buyback earlier in 2022, they said.
The higher price is aimed at motivating employees by helping them monetise their holdings, the sources said, declining to be named as the information was confidential.
ByteDance, which has about 110,000 employees globally, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
It could not be immediately determined how much of the company was owned by employees or how much ByteDance had set aside for the buyback.
One of the world’s most valuable private tech companies, ByteDance has launched various incentive plans in 2022 including stock-option-granting programmes at a lower price amid slowing revenue growth, which fell to 70% in 2021 from more than 100% a year earlier.
The economic slowdown in China, much of which is due to stringent Covid-19 curbs, and Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on the tech sector have crimped earnings as well as valuation prospects for many Chinese tech firms.
The 10-year-old company usually launches stock option buybacks twice a year for employees, separate sources have said.
ByteDance had explored conducting an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong, different sources have told Reuters.
But earlier in 2022, CFO Julie Gao told employees at an internal meeting that the company had no timeline for an IPO, according to people who attended the meeting.
The unlisted company was valued at around $300bn recently, or roughly $170 per share, in the private-equity secondary market, down from a peak of around $400bn reached in 2021, sources have said.
The company also launched a share buyback in September that will see it spend up to $3bn in repurchasing shares from its investors, which valued the company at up to $300bn.
Reuters
Russia takes aim at TikTok over ‘LGBTI propaganda’
Parents blame Meta, TikTok for hooking children
TikTok closer to US security deal to stave off sale
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
TikTok breach puts data security of more than a billion users in the spotlight
First quarterly fall in revenue for Tencent in its history as China’s economy ...
Alibaba and ByteDance in novel sharing of algorithm details with Beijing
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Finding fact and fiction in TikTok fears and China’s tech ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.