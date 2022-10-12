×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

ByteDance begins second share buyback in 2022 for employees

ByteDance has launched various incentive plans in 2022 including stock-option-granting programmes at a lower price amid slowing revenue growth

12 October 2022 - 13:13 Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe
The TikTok logo is pictured outside the company's US office in Culver City, California, the US. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE
The TikTok logo is pictured outside the company's US office in Culver City, California, the US. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Beijing — TikTok’s owner, ByteDance, is initiating a second share buyback for employees in 2022 at a higher price than the previous one, in a bid to motivate employees amid slowing growth and uncertainty over a plan to go public, two sources said.

They said China’s ByteDance told employees in an email that those eligible could apply to cash out their Restricted Stock Units (RSUs), ByteDance's stock option programme. It offered $155 per unit, up from the $142 price set in the buyback earlier in 2022, they said.

The higher price is aimed at motivating employees by helping them monetise their holdings, the sources said, declining to be named as the information was confidential.

ByteDance, which has about 110,000 employees globally, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It could not be immediately determined how much of the company was owned by employees or how much ByteDance had set aside for the buyback.

One of the world’s most valuable private tech companies, ByteDance has launched various incentive plans in 2022 including stock-option-granting programmes at a lower price amid slowing revenue growth, which fell to 70% in 2021 from more than 100% a year earlier.

The economic slowdown in China, much of which is due to stringent Covid-19 curbs, and Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on the tech sector have crimped earnings as well as valuation prospects for many Chinese tech firms.

The 10-year-old company usually launches stock option buybacks twice a year for employees, separate sources have said.

ByteDance had explored conducting an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong, different sources have told Reuters.

But earlier in 2022, CFO Julie Gao told employees at an internal meeting that the company had no timeline for an IPO, according to people who attended the meeting.

The unlisted company was valued at around $300bn recently, or roughly $170 per share, in the private-equity secondary market, down from a peak of around $400bn reached in 2021, sources have said.

The company also launched a share buyback in September that will see it spend up to $3bn in repurchasing shares from its investors, which valued the company at up to $300bn.

Reuters

Russia takes aim at TikTok over ‘LGBTI propaganda’

Russia says it is defending morality in the face of ‘un-Russian liberal values’ promoted by the West
Companies
1 week ago

Parents blame Meta, TikTok for hooking children

Plaintiffs in more than 70 lawsuits say Silicon Valley’s algorithms are causing real-world harm
Life
2 weeks ago

TikTok closer to US security deal to stave off sale

TikTok has long faced scrutiny from US legislators, who have questioned the Chinese-owned app’s safeguards of user data
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Market reaction to Sanlam’s offer for AfroCentric ...
Companies / Healthcare
2.
Famous Brands plans to acquire two Gauteng ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Westinghouse to be sold for $7.9bn on rising need ...
Companies
4.
Tharisa’s move to trucks is paying off amid ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Transnet talks deadlock despite minister’s ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

TikTok breach puts data security of more than a billion users in the spotlight

News

First quarterly fall in revenue for Tencent in its history as China’s economy ...

News

Alibaba and ByteDance in novel sharing of algorithm details with Beijing

News

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Finding fact and fiction in TikTok fears and China’s tech ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.