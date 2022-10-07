×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market report

Business Day TV spoke to Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua and Annatjie Van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments

07 October 2022 - 18:20 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Joining Business Day TV for a look at the day’s markets action is Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua and Annatjie Van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Sun International unveils R850m Sun Vacation Club ...
Companies / Property
2.
Future-proofing Harmony adds Australian copper to ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Life Healthcare continues local radiology ...
Companies / Healthcare
4.
FNB says Millennials and Gen-X lead digital ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Openserve to shift to a customer-facing business
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.