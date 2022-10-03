×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

Motus UK acquires Motor Parts Direct for R3.6bn

Group makes headway in its plans to expand its aftermarket parts division overseas

BL Premium
03 October 2022 - 14:49 Michelle Gumede

Cash-flush automotive group Motus has acquired aftermarket parts business Motor Parts Direct in a bid to reduce the group’s dependence on vehicle sales amid an international shortage of semiconductor chips.

The offshore takeover, which has satisfied all conditions precedent, is aligned to Motus’s international growth strategy for its aftermarket parts business and will provide economies of scale, group procurement benefits and synergies, the company said in a statement on Monday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.