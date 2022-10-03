Business Day TV speaks to Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx
Cash-flush automotive group Motus has acquired aftermarket parts business Motor Parts Direct in a bid to reduce the group’s dependence on vehicle sales amid an international shortage of semiconductor chips.
The offshore takeover, which has satisfied all conditions precedent, is aligned to Motus’s international growth strategy for its aftermarket parts business and will provide economies of scale, group procurement benefits and synergies, the company said in a statement on Monday...
Motus UK acquires Motor Parts Direct for R3.6bn
Group makes headway in its plans to expand its aftermarket parts division overseas
