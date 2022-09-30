×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: The Week in Perspective

Michael Avery speaks to Warwick Lucas, Isaah Mhlanga and Raymond Parsons

30 September 2022 - 16:16
Picture: 123RF/NIRUT
Picture: 123RF/NIRUT

The third quarter of 2022 draws to a close with monetary and military hawks prevailing, and financial markets nursing some of the worst setbacks in decades.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was set to host a Kremlin ceremony later on Friday annexing about 15% of Ukraine, after what Ukraine and Western countries said were sham votes staged at gunpoint in Russian-occupied areas of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Washington and the EU are set to impose additional sanctions on Russia over the annexation plan.

In markets, the dollar is finishing the quarter with its reign unchallenged, even as a hot German inflation print has investors betting the European Central Bank will get more aggressive, Britain intervenes to shore up gilts and the pound and China girds for a heavier yuan defence.

The rand slipping past R18 to the dollar was not even among the worst. We will be told how much Japan spent last week defending the yen, and gauge how many rounds of ammunition it has left, given only $135.5bn of its $1.3-trillion in reserves are held in the form of deposits. That comes on the heels of hot weekly US unemployment claims data, which confirmed that the US Federal Reserve would stay on its aggressive monetary policy tightening path.

To put the week into perspective, Business Day TV spoke to Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities; Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexforbes; and Raymond Parsons, professor at the School of Business and Governance at NWU.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Capitec falls most in two-and-a-half years as ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Ascendis on track to be debt free, after near ...
Companies / Healthcare
3.
Mr Price secures regulatory clearance to acquire ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Rain tables formal proposal to merge with Telkom
Companies
5.
Cell C now ready for new deals, products after ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.