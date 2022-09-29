Bed Bath & Beyond slumps with spending on home goods

Bonds and sterling under renewed pressure after Bank of England’s intervention on wednesday offered a brief respite
We need jobs that have a multiplier effect down the line, especially in future-facing industries
Fuel was delivered to PetroSA’s facility in Mossel Bay after the vessel docked on Thursday morning
Union federation will for the first time hold a special national consultative conference in 2023 on alliance
US company makes agreements for $500m in financing to steady the ship
The poorest 10% of SA households are trying to survive on R920 a month, according to the latest FinTech Short-term Credit Impact index
Our job is to find ‘a proper balance to ensure we have food security and to take every reasonable step to protect jobs and assist consumers’
Nuclear power, schools and transport disrupted as workers demand higher pay
The contortionist championships are in full swing as players and paid-for apologists try to sell the story that holding the World Cup in Qatar could bring real change.
We visited a yacht builder with a difference to see how detailed scale models are created
Bed Bath & Beyond on Thursday reported a bigger quarterly loss as the embattled US home goods chain struggled to stock its shelves with in-demand styles and people cut back on spending amid decades-high inflation.
Once known as a “category killer” in home goods, Bed Bath’s stock and fortunes have slumped after its move to sell more store-branded products flopped and led to a reshuffle of its management team this year.
The big-box chain now aims to attract more consumers by selling more national brands and dishing out coupons, but has a mountain to climb, with people spending less on home goods and an interim CEO and finance chief in place.
Bed Bath said on Thursday its liquidity is $850m, after agreements for more than $500m in new financing to buy more time to steady the ship. The company burnt through $325m in the reported quarter.
Analysts at UBS have estimated Bed Bath will burn through $1.5bn in cash over the next eight quarters.
The company’s net loss was $366.2m, or $4.59 per share, for the second quarter, compared with a loss of $73.2m, or 72c per share, a year earlier.
Bed Bath’s shares fell 1.4% to $6.37 in premarket trading.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Bed Bath & Beyond slumps with spending on home goods
Bed Bath & Beyond on Thursday reported a bigger quarterly loss as the embattled US home goods chain struggled to stock its shelves with in-demand styles and people cut back on spending amid decades-high inflation.
Once known as a “category killer” in home goods, Bed Bath’s stock and fortunes have slumped after its move to sell more store-branded products flopped and led to a reshuffle of its management team this year.
The big-box chain now aims to attract more consumers by selling more national brands and dishing out coupons, but has a mountain to climb, with people spending less on home goods and an interim CEO and finance chief in place.
Bed Bath said on Thursday its liquidity is $850m, after agreements for more than $500m in new financing to buy more time to steady the ship. The company burnt through $325m in the reported quarter.
Analysts at UBS have estimated Bed Bath will burn through $1.5bn in cash over the next eight quarters.
The company’s net loss was $366.2m, or $4.59 per share, for the second quarter, compared with a loss of $73.2m, or 72c per share, a year earlier.
Bed Bath’s shares fell 1.4% to $6.37 in premarket trading.
Reuters
Electrolux warns on profit as inflation squeezes households
Rockefeller Capital eyes major expansion of assets under management in US
Kim Kardashian launches private equity firm in latest business venture
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Wall Street banks to pay $2bn over record-keeping failures
Congress to grill bank CEOs on range of issues
Electrolux warns on profit as inflation squeezes households
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.