EU’s ethical supply-chain rules may harm Europe’s cocoa sector

Talk of Opec+ cutting supply to stem the recent drop in prices offers further support
Rooftop solar photovoltaic and battery energy storage systems will help lessen power woes
The state’s corruption-fighting body showed how former NLC board members and executives siphoned funds from the NLC amounting to nearly R300m
The former health minister has received the backing of his home province to oust Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president
The ‘irrational and irresponsible’ decision coincides with the cargo-handling company’s strong operational turnaround and the imminent sale of Grindrod Bank
Unexpected decline flies in the face of of government's renergy reforms aimed at encouraging job growth
SPONSORED | Businesses need to 'keep their eye on the ball' when it comes to understanding the evolving nature of risk, says Western National Insurance
Jerome Powell pours more cold water on a digital currency at the Fed anytime soon
England coach says players must be able to handle ‘uncontrollables’
The popular crossover gets blacked-up style and firmer suspension
Europe must work with other regions to prevent its proposed ethical supply-chain rules from becoming a burden for the local cocoa industry, according to Olam Food Ingredients (OFI).
The world’s third-largest cocoa processor urged the EU to reach out to the US and Asia to ensure a level playing field, said Gerry Manley, head of OFI’s cocoa business and chief sustainability officer. A co-ordinated approach also is needed with growing countries so they can adopt the EU rules as production standards.
The EU plans to make companies responsible for human rights abuses and environmental harm in their supply chain, with fines and compensation claims for those who fail to act. Strict rules could put the European industry at a disadvantage if other cocoa-consuming and producing countries do not follow suit.
“The legislation is there for a reason, to drive better practices,” Manley said in an interview for the launch of OFI’s second sustainability impact report. “What we have to do is to copy that elsewhere in the world. There needs to be that levelled-playing-field approach. If we can use that EU model, and it is fully taken by producing countries to be a standard, then I think we are in a good position.”
Olam already can trace all the cocoa in its direct supply chain in nine countries back to an individual farm, community, or the first point of purchase — where a farmer or co-operative is paid. That’s about 60% of all the beans Olam buys. Expanding that further will require a co-ordinated approach and legislation, Manley said.
Sustainability efforts
That is because some of the beans Olam buys come from other traders whose practices differ. In Ghana, for example, the cocoa supply chain is controlled by the government, and that means Olam cannot count them as its direct supply chain, he said.
Cocoa companies have stepped up sustainability efforts as customers and governments increasingly want to know where food comes from and whether it was ethically produced. But so far, the approach has lacked co-ordination, with various standards being applied by different companies and producing countries.
Ivory Coast and Ghana, for instance, have joined forces to impose a premium of $400 a tonne over the futures prices for their cocoa. But the so-called living-income differential has been compensated by a quality discount — of up to $200 a tonne at times — determined by supply and demand in the market.
In some cases, farmers also are not getting the minimum price determined by the state, especially in Ivory Coast.
Small farms
Olam says most farms are still too small for growers to earn enough. The company — which has a target of having 150,000 growers in its chain earn a living income by 2030 — says boosting yields could be a way to help farmers earn more using the same amount of land. Manley says Olam can help double productivity to 700kg of cocoa per hectare.
Producing countries have criticised some sustainability practices, blaming previous cycles of overproduction on things such as disease-resistant trees. Ivory Coast, the world’s top producer, put a halt on the distribution of higher-yielding planting material in 2018, a ban that is still in place. As a result, Olam’s distribution of cocoa seedlings globally fell 40% since 2017-2018.
“We appreciate where producers come from about oversupply. There has to be a control on that,” Manley said, adding that Olam, though, believes global consumption is continuing to grow and that the worst-case scenario would be for global shortages to result in such a spike in prices that it would cause consumers to cut back.
“I was in Asia recently and it is such a positive vibe,” he said. “You are seeing double-digit increases, people looking for real expansion of cocoa and chocolate demand. There is a positive outlook out there, and we do need to produce more cocoa.”
Child labour
Child labour remains a challenge, but the industry has invested in building schools, Manley said. Olam’s goal is to eliminate child labour from its supply chain by 2030. In its recent report, the company still identified more than 11,000 cases, none classified as forced labour, another topic on the EU’s radar.
The EU was clear that it wants elimination much earlier, Manley said. “If those processes can occur with the financing that is needed to go to producing countries and developing nations, then the elimination of the worst forms of child labour can be met.
“If the world is serious about mitigation of poverty, we have to eradicate child labour,” he said.
BloombergFor more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EU’s ethical supply-chain rules may harm Europe’s cocoa sector
Olam Food Ingredients calls for a co-ordinated approach with cocoa-growing countries to ensure all can adopt the EU rules as production standards
Europe must work with other regions to prevent its proposed ethical supply-chain rules from becoming a burden for the local cocoa industry, according to Olam Food Ingredients (OFI).
The world’s third-largest cocoa processor urged the EU to reach out to the US and Asia to ensure a level playing field, said Gerry Manley, head of OFI’s cocoa business and chief sustainability officer. A co-ordinated approach also is needed with growing countries so they can adopt the EU rules as production standards.
The EU plans to make companies responsible for human rights abuses and environmental harm in their supply chain, with fines and compensation claims for those who fail to act. Strict rules could put the European industry at a disadvantage if other cocoa-consuming and producing countries do not follow suit.
“The legislation is there for a reason, to drive better practices,” Manley said in an interview for the launch of OFI’s second sustainability impact report. “What we have to do is to copy that elsewhere in the world. There needs to be that levelled-playing-field approach. If we can use that EU model, and it is fully taken by producing countries to be a standard, then I think we are in a good position.”
Olam already can trace all the cocoa in its direct supply chain in nine countries back to an individual farm, community, or the first point of purchase — where a farmer or co-operative is paid. That’s about 60% of all the beans Olam buys. Expanding that further will require a co-ordinated approach and legislation, Manley said.
Sustainability efforts
That is because some of the beans Olam buys come from other traders whose practices differ. In Ghana, for example, the cocoa supply chain is controlled by the government, and that means Olam cannot count them as its direct supply chain, he said.
Cocoa companies have stepped up sustainability efforts as customers and governments increasingly want to know where food comes from and whether it was ethically produced. But so far, the approach has lacked co-ordination, with various standards being applied by different companies and producing countries.
Ivory Coast and Ghana, for instance, have joined forces to impose a premium of $400 a tonne over the futures prices for their cocoa. But the so-called living-income differential has been compensated by a quality discount — of up to $200 a tonne at times — determined by supply and demand in the market.
In some cases, farmers also are not getting the minimum price determined by the state, especially in Ivory Coast.
Small farms
Olam says most farms are still too small for growers to earn enough. The company — which has a target of having 150,000 growers in its chain earn a living income by 2030 — says boosting yields could be a way to help farmers earn more using the same amount of land. Manley says Olam can help double productivity to 700kg of cocoa per hectare.
Producing countries have criticised some sustainability practices, blaming previous cycles of overproduction on things such as disease-resistant trees. Ivory Coast, the world’s top producer, put a halt on the distribution of higher-yielding planting material in 2018, a ban that is still in place. As a result, Olam’s distribution of cocoa seedlings globally fell 40% since 2017-2018.
“We appreciate where producers come from about oversupply. There has to be a control on that,” Manley said, adding that Olam, though, believes global consumption is continuing to grow and that the worst-case scenario would be for global shortages to result in such a spike in prices that it would cause consumers to cut back.
“I was in Asia recently and it is such a positive vibe,” he said. “You are seeing double-digit increases, people looking for real expansion of cocoa and chocolate demand. There is a positive outlook out there, and we do need to produce more cocoa.”
Child labour
Child labour remains a challenge, but the industry has invested in building schools, Manley said. Olam’s goal is to eliminate child labour from its supply chain by 2030. In its recent report, the company still identified more than 11,000 cases, none classified as forced labour, another topic on the EU’s radar.
The EU was clear that it wants elimination much earlier, Manley said. “If those processes can occur with the financing that is needed to go to producing countries and developing nations, then the elimination of the worst forms of child labour can be met.
“If the world is serious about mitigation of poverty, we have to eradicate child labour,” he said.
Bloomberg
For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com
Ex-workers at Malaysian supplier sue Kimberly-Clark, Ansell over forced labour
US opioid distributors score win in drug abuse case in West Virginia
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.