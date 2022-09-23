×

Caxton-Mpact merger tussle sent back to commission for reconsideration

A public version of the tribunal’s reasons for its decision will be available in due course

23 September 2022 - 16:46 Michelle Gumede

The Competition Tribunal has set aside a decision by the Competition Commission that denied Caxton permission to file a separate notification of a merger between the publisher and Mpact, referring the matter back to the commission for reconsideration.

The tribunal also denied Caxton’s direct application to grant it permission to file a separate merger application, saying that decision should be taken by the commission...

