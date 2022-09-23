Front-month Brent and WTI contracts were down 4.03% and 5.37% respectively over the past week
Load-shedding is here to stay for the foreseeable future, but if the struggling SOE introduces a focused programme of preventive maintenance, blackouts will quickly reduce
A switch to a collective executive system would force the ANC and DA, with 48 seats each, to work together to control the municipality
Ronald Dyers and Dingaan Sithole can reapply for membership after 12 months, according to party statement
Business Day TV spoke to Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Roy Mutooni from Absa Asset Management
Michael Avery speaks to Warwick Lucas, Isaah Mhlanga and Raymond Parsons
Bedevilled by poor rail services and sporadic power supply, Madisa says the group is undeterred and looking for new opportunities
State-organised demonstrators condemned the nationwide protests over the death of Mahsa Amini — killed by morality police — calling protesters ‘Israel’s soldiers’
Springbok hooker welcomes inclusion of veteran for clash against Argentina
Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest, unions march for better pay, Russia cracks down on anti-Putin rallies, Germany's Oktoberfest resumes after two-year hiatus, Iranians protest the death of a woman in ...
The Competition Tribunal has set aside a decision by the Competition Commission that denied Caxton permission to file a separate notification of a merger between the publisher and Mpact, referring the matter back to the commission for reconsideration.
The tribunal also denied Caxton’s direct application to grant it permission to file a separate merger application, saying that decision should be taken by the commission...
Caxton-Mpact merger tussle sent back to commission for reconsideration
A public version of the tribunal’s reasons for its decision will be available in due course
