Santova acquires Los Angeles-based A-Link Freight

The deal will strengthen its footprint and give it greater access to the lucrative US logistics market

22 September 2022 - 15:48 Michelle Gumede

Shipping and logistics firm Santova said on Wednesday it has finalised the acquisition of A-Link Freight for $2.3m in a deal that will strengthen its footprint and give it greater access to the lucrative logistics market in the US.

Based in Los Angeles, California, A-Link has agreements with big international carriers to provide air freight services daily from LA to the Far East and other big hubs across the globe as well as door-to-door services...

