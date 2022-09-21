×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

Warner Music names former YouTube head Robert Kyncl as CEO

Kyncl takes over as the record label looks to diversify its revenue streams

21 September 2022 - 18:53 Yuvraj Malik
Dua Lipa performs at a concert in Madison Square Garden in New York City, the US, December 7 2018. Picture: EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS
Dua Lipa performs at a concert in Madison Square Garden in New York City, the US, December 7 2018. Picture: EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS

Warner Music Group on Wednesday named Robert Kyncl as its CEO, handing the reins to the outgoing YouTube business head as the record label looks to diversify its revenue streams.

Kyncl will take over from Warner Music’s longest-tenured CEO Steve Cooper, who is set to leave the media company by the end of 2023.

Kyncl, who will start in his new role from January 1, announced his resignation from the Alphabet unit in August after having spent 12 years at YouTube. Before that, he was vice-president of content at Netflix.

The move comes at a time when the music industry is looking for growth beyond streaming by signing deals with ad-supported social media platforms such as TikTok and YouTube.

Having enjoyed a boom in revenue during the pandemic-induced lockdowns, the sector faces risks from surging inflation that has started pinching consumers’ wallets.

Shares of Warner Music, the label behind artists such Ed Sheeran, Lizzo and Dua Lipa, have declined 40% this year and are trading around their 2020 initial public offering price.

Reuters

Warner Music says long-serving CEO Steve Cooper to leave in 2023

Cooper, 75, was appointed CEO of the recording label that is home to artists including Cardi B and Bruno Mars, in 2011
Companies
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Njabulo Ngubane to head up M&A for Sub-Saharan ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Nampak share price slides as shareholders await ...
Companies
3.
RMB CEO James Formby to leave group, take ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Discovery punts lower hospitalisation costs ...
Companies / Healthcare
5.
Conduit Capital suspended from JSE
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Netflix remedy perks up flagging investor sentiment

News

Cinema is not dead, says US talent agent Ari Emanuel

News

Movie chain operator Cineworld files for bankruptcy protection in US

News

These numbers show the world is going gaga over YouTube

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.