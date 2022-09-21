Warner Music names former YouTube head Robert Kyncl as CEO

Investors are also bracing for an aggressive hike by the Reserve Bank after its MPC meeting on Thursday
We all stand to lose if the government tightens immigration laws — including those of us able to afford shopping from the comfort of home
The RAF is contemplating retrenching about 400 workers out of a staff complement of 3,000, according to Numsa.
The former president has criticised the political leadership for many issues, including the energy crisis
Barrick CEO Mark Bristow tells Denver Gold Forum that world at ‘inflection point’ amid uncertainty
Global increases by central banks, persistent rand weakness and high domestic wage demands are likely to keep the Reserve Bank hawkish
Officials expect the benchmark rate to rise to 4.4% by year end and 4.6% during 2023
Terrence Mashego ruled out of Bafana’s two friendly matches against Sierra Leone and Botswana due to injury
The Automobile Association calls on new duties on imported Chinese tyres to be reversed
Warner Music Group on Wednesday named Robert Kyncl as its CEO, handing the reins to the outgoing YouTube business head as the record label looks to diversify its revenue streams.
Kyncl will take over from Warner Music’s longest-tenured CEO Steve Cooper, who is set to leave the media company by the end of 2023.
Kyncl, who will start in his new role from January 1, announced his resignation from the Alphabet unit in August after having spent 12 years at YouTube. Before that, he was vice-president of content at Netflix.
The move comes at a time when the music industry is looking for growth beyond streaming by signing deals with ad-supported social media platforms such as TikTok and YouTube.
Having enjoyed a boom in revenue during the pandemic-induced lockdowns, the sector faces risks from surging inflation that has started pinching consumers’ wallets.
Shares of Warner Music, the label behind artists such Ed Sheeran, Lizzo and Dua Lipa, have declined 40% this year and are trading around their 2020 initial public offering price.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Warner Music names former YouTube head Robert Kyncl as CEO
Kyncl takes over as the record label looks to diversify its revenue streams
Warner Music Group on Wednesday named Robert Kyncl as its CEO, handing the reins to the outgoing YouTube business head as the record label looks to diversify its revenue streams.
Kyncl will take over from Warner Music’s longest-tenured CEO Steve Cooper, who is set to leave the media company by the end of 2023.
Kyncl, who will start in his new role from January 1, announced his resignation from the Alphabet unit in August after having spent 12 years at YouTube. Before that, he was vice-president of content at Netflix.
The move comes at a time when the music industry is looking for growth beyond streaming by signing deals with ad-supported social media platforms such as TikTok and YouTube.
Having enjoyed a boom in revenue during the pandemic-induced lockdowns, the sector faces risks from surging inflation that has started pinching consumers’ wallets.
Shares of Warner Music, the label behind artists such Ed Sheeran, Lizzo and Dua Lipa, have declined 40% this year and are trading around their 2020 initial public offering price.
Reuters
Warner Music says long-serving CEO Steve Cooper to leave in 2023
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Netflix remedy perks up flagging investor sentiment
Cinema is not dead, says US talent agent Ari Emanuel
Movie chain operator Cineworld files for bankruptcy protection in US
These numbers show the world is going gaga over YouTube
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.