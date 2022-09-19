×

WATCH: Technical analysis — commodity stocks

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta

19 September 2022 - 22:04
Picture: 123RF/gopixa
Picture: 123RF/gopixa

Join independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta as he takes us through what the charts are saying about commodity stocks such as Glencore and BHP.

