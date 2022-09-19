×

Q&A: Bowler Metcalf adapts offering and appeal amid tough economic times

CEO Friedel Sass talks about the company’s strategy and how it is adapting to stay ahead in the game

19 September 2022 - 19:47 Michelle Gumede

Having bolstered operations through acquisitions that have allowed them to tap into new, smaller markets, plastics manufacturer Bowler Metcalf says it is looking to optimise its available capacity and expand in relevant technologies.

CEO Friedel Sass, who heads the small-medium cap company that manufactures and sells rigid plastic packaging for the toiletry, cosmetic, household, pharmaceutical and food markets in SA, spoke to Business Day about the company’s strategy and how it is adapting to stay ahead in the game...

