Business Day TV speaks to GM for Africa at Luno, Marius Reitz
The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, ethereum, has completed its much-anticipated switch to a more energy-efficient infrastructure. Business Day TV unpacked what this move means and how it affects the crypto space with the GM for Africa at Luno, Marius Reitz.
CRYPTO CHAT
WATCH: Ethereum completes energy-saving upgrade
