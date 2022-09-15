×

Companies

CRYPTO CHAT

WATCH: Ethereum completes energy-saving upgrade

Business Day TV speaks to GM for Africa at Luno, Marius Reitz

15 September 2022 - 14:15
Picture: 123RF/ARCHNOI1
Picture: 123RF/ARCHNOI1

The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, ethereum, has completed its much-anticipated switch to a more energy-efficient infrastructure. Business Day TV unpacked what this move means and how it affects the crypto space with the GM for Africa at Luno, Marius Reitz.​

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

