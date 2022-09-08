Business Day TV speaks to Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at Oanda
A good showing from Sanlam’s life insurance and asset management businesses has been offset by a downbeat performance from its general insurance unit. The firm has posted an 8% decline in interim headline earnings, as adverse weather conditions and rising claim costs weighed. Business Day TV discussed the insurers results with financial director, Abigail Mukhuba.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Sanlam records a dip in earnings
Business Day TV speaks to Sanlam’s financial director, Abigail Mukhuba
