Companies

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Navigating the ETF market amid a high inflation environment

Business Day TV speaks to CoreShares MD Gareth Stobie

07 September 2022 - 22:31
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Exchange traded funds linked to equities have taken a knock due to rising inflation and higher interest rates. Business Day TV discussed how to navigate the current environment with CoreShares MD Gareth Stobie.

