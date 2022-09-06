Bowler Metcalf profit falls in tough trading conditions

The rand is under pressure from a stronger dollar
Plastics specialist Bowler Metcalf says its profit for financial 2022 fell by a tenth after rocketing oil prices drove an unprecedented increase in raw material prices amid a worldwide shortage.
Headline earnings per share from continuing operations fell 9% to 116.3c and profit from continuing operations dropped 10% to R100m. Total revenue, however, rose 6% to R673.1m. ..
