Bowler Metcalf profit falls in tough trading conditions

Plastic specialist’s operating profit down 10% on the previous year’s while earnings fall 10% to R82.7m

06 September 2022 - 20:55 Michelle Gumede

Plastics specialist Bowler Metcalf says its profit for financial 2022 fell by a tenth after rocketing oil prices drove an unprecedented increase in raw material prices amid a worldwide shortage. 

Headline earnings per share from continuing operations fell 9% to 116.3c and profit from continuing operations dropped 10% to R100m. Total revenue, however, rose 6% to R673.1m. ..

