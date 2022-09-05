×

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Chris Gilmour and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor

05 September 2022 - 20:48
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight are independent analyst Chris Gilmour and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

