Mpact is taking its skirmish with its largest shareholder, Caxton, to competition authorities to reign in the publisher’s chair, Paul Jenkins, who has been accused of leaking sensitive information to the media.
The two companies are engaged in litigation over Caxton’s intended takeover of packaging manufacturer Mpact; the publisher already commands a 34% stake...
Mpact hauls Caxton chair before Competition Tribunal
The packaging company wants an urgent interdict directing the chair of its largest shareholder to desist from divulging confidential information
