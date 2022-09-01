×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: The week in perspective

01 September 2022 - 15:37 Business Day TV
An employee passes share price information displayed on an electronic ticker board inside the London Stock Exchange Group’s offices in London, the UK. Picture: BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES/LUKE MACGREGOR
An employee passes share price information displayed on an electronic ticker board inside the London Stock Exchange Group’s offices in London, the UK. Picture: BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES/LUKE MACGREGOR

Happy spring Day. Sadly, it’s not so happy for markets, with stocks staggering into September on Thursday morning. The dollar spiked as investors greeted spring in the southern hemisphere and autumn in the northern by selling everything that was not nailed down, after a month battered by concerns about aggressive rate hikes from global policymakers.

Regional purchasing managers’ indices from South Korea, Japan and China on Thursday all pointed to slowing global economic activity as high inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine takes a heavy toll.

Overnight, Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said the US central bank would need to boost interest rates somewhat above 4% by early 2023 and hold them there to bring inflation back down to the Fed's goal, and that the risks of recession over the next year or two had increased.

US stocks ended the month with the worst August performance in seven years. For the month, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.06%, the S&P 500 4.24% and the Nasdaq 4.64%. The JSE all share ended down just over 2% for the month.

To put the week into perspective, Michael Avery spoke to Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities; Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexforbes, and Raymond Parsons, professor at the NWU School of Business and Governance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Conduit Capital’s Constantia Insurance faces ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Old Mutual targets minibus commuters
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Absa plots corporate and investment banking ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Massmart parent puts its money where its mouth is ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Murray & Roberts slumps nearly 10% on poor ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.