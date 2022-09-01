Lockdown measures in tech hub Shenzhen aid to concern about falling demand due to higher interest rates and inflation
Happy spring Day. Sadly, it’s not so happy for markets, with stocks staggering into September on Thursday morning. The dollar spiked as investors greeted spring in the southern hemisphere and autumn in the northern by selling everything that was not nailed down, after a month battered by concerns about aggressive rate hikes from global policymakers.
Regional purchasing managers’ indices from South Korea, Japan and China on Thursday all pointed to slowing global economic activity as high inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine takes a heavy toll.
Overnight, Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said the US central bank would need to boost interest rates somewhat above 4% by early 2023 and hold them there to bring inflation back down to the Fed's goal, and that the risks of recession over the next year or two had increased.
US stocks ended the month with the worst August performance in seven years. For the month, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.06%, the S&P 500 4.24% and the Nasdaq 4.64%. The JSE all share ended down just over 2% for the month.
To put the week into perspective, Michael Avery spoke to Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities; Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexforbes, and Raymond Parsons, professor at the NWU School of Business and Governance.
BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY
WATCH: The week in perspective
