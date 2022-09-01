×

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital and Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers

01 September 2022 - 21:45
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions in this episode of Stock Watch are Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital and Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

