Business Day TV talks to Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities
South Africans are adept at getting their content fix regardless of income and the options are coming thick and fast
Public Servants Association initially demanded a 10% hike, but cut their demands to 6.5% recently
The act, which places a R15m annual limit on the amount of funds a party can receive from a single donor, was enacted in April 2021
Net income for the six months jumps more than 400%
Growth in total credit has probably reached the peak of the current cycle and will start to moderate in the coming months, says Nedbank
Retailer targets lower-income segment to attract more consumers to stores
At least 22 people killed in clashes in Iraq’s capital
Hooker Folau Fainga’a’s throws repeatedly missed their targets last week
Tesla's next phase — if achieved — could fundamentally remake the global vehicle industry
Tackling your questions tonight are Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Roy Mutooni from Absa Asset Management.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV talks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Roy Mutooni from Absa Asset Management
Tackling your questions tonight are Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Roy Mutooni from Absa Asset Management.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Stock Picks
Watch: Stock picks
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Stock Picks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.