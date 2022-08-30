×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Roy Mutooni from Absa Asset Management

30 August 2022 - 21:18
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight are Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Roy Mutooni from Absa Asset Management.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments
Companies
1 day ago

Watch: Stock picks

Business Day TV talks to Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Sandton and Rella Suskin from Benguela Global Fund Managers
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Meryl Pick from Old Mutual Investments and Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Massmart parent puts its money where its mouth is ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Grindrod Shipping gets cash offer set to hit JSE ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens to quit
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Time is running out for brick and mortar banks, ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Old Mutual targets minibus commuters
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.