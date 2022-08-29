×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments

29 August 2022 - 20:48
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions in this episode of Stock Watch are Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Meryl Pick from Old Mutual Investments and Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group
Companies
6 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital and Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Massmart shares soar 45% as Walmart offers R6.4bn ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens to quit
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Discovery says banks may need to go fully digital ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Debt-laden Rebosis in business rescue, suspends ...
Companies / Property
5.
JSE fines former Steinhoff CFO R2m and disbars him
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.