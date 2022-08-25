Competition watchdog raids biggest insurers for collusive behaviour

Traders consider the prospect of reduced Opec+ output and the resumption of sanctioned Iranian supplies
Tackling climate change will be futile if the country plunges into chaotic social unrest
Many ‘economic migrants’ abuse SA’s asylum provisions by falsifying reasons for leaving their countries, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi says
EFF leader Julius Malema says DA 'will pay' for sidelining the party
Instances of economic coercion have risen significantly risen in recent years, study finds
Evan Pickworth interviews Michael Hewson, founder and director of Graphene Economics, about the potential effects of such a move
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
A worsening cost-of-living crisis is expected to fuel protests throughout the EU
Liverpool got off to a slow start to the new season, with just two points from three matches. Alarm bells will start to ring if they don’r beat Bournemouth
The Ono is a megayacht concept penned by yacht designer Aras Kazar that shows that yachts do not have to follow traditional design cues
The Competition Commission said on Thursday it was investigating eight insurance companies for allegedly engaging in collusive practices, which contravened the Competition Act.
The investigation includes Sanlam, Old Mutual, Hollard, BrightRock, FMI (a division of Bidvest Life), Momentum, PPS (Professional Provident Society) and Discovery, which together account for the vast majority of the life-insurance market in SA...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Competition watchdog raids biggest insurers for collusive behaviour
The commission says there are grounds to suspect insurers colluded to fix prices and/or trading conditions of fees for investment products
The Competition Commission said on Thursday it was investigating eight insurance companies for allegedly engaging in collusive practices, which contravened the Competition Act.
The investigation includes Sanlam, Old Mutual, Hollard, BrightRock, FMI (a division of Bidvest Life), Momentum, PPS (Professional Provident Society) and Discovery, which together account for the vast majority of the life-insurance market in SA...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.