Companies

Competition watchdog raids biggest insurers for collusive behaviour

The commission says there are grounds to suspect insurers colluded to fix prices and/or trading conditions of fees for investment products

BL Premium
25 August 2022 - 15:56 Andries Mahlangu

The Competition Commission said on Thursday it was investigating eight insurance companies for allegedly engaging in collusive practices, which contravened the Competition Act.

The investigation includes Sanlam, Old Mutual, Hollard, BrightRock, FMI (a division of Bidvest Life), Momentum, PPS (Professional Provident Society) and Discovery, which together account for the vast majority of the life-insurance market in SA...

