Companies

Farfetch to buy large stake in YNAP

There is a flurry of industry-wide investments in digital services as luxury players embrace new channels to reach customers

24 August 2022 - 11:04 Silke Koltrowitz
The logo of the luxury goods company Richemont is pictured at its headquarters in Bellevue near Geneva, Switzerland. File photo: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE
Zurich — Richemont said on Wednesday that Farfetch would acquire a 47.5% stake in the luxury goods group’s loss-making online fashion retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter (YNAP) and said Alabbar would take 3.2%.

The maker of Cartier jewellery and IWC watches also said it expected a €2.7bn writedown.

“The carrying value of this investment will be written down to the expected fair value less costs to sell, resulting in a noncash charge to Richemont consolidated income statement estimated at €2.7bn,” it said.

The deal between Richemont, Farfetch and Symphony Global, an investment vehicle of Mohamed Alabbar, also laid the path, through a put and call option mechanism, towards Farfetch potentially acquiring the remaining shares in YNAP, it said.

The deal comes amid a flurry of industry-wide investments in digital services as luxury players shrug off past scepticism and embrace new channels to reach customers, spurred by a faster shift to online consumption during the pandemic.

“Excellent news for Richemont, at last. The deal closes years of underperformance and heavy investment in YNAP,” Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy wrote in a note, recommending the stock as a “buy”.

Shares were indicated to open 1.4% higher based on pre-market indications.

Richemont had said in November it was in talks with Farfetch about selling a minority stake in YNAP and said it was trying to get other investors on board.

The agreement clears the way for Richemont brands and YNAP to switch to Farfetch technology and to boost the watch and jewellery offer on Farfetch's own retail site, with the addition of Richemont brands.

Richemont has invested heavily in YNAP over the years, but its online distributors, which also include watch marketplace Watchfinder, still had an operating loss of €210m in the financial year to March.

Reuters

Global consumer giants report lower sales in China

Covid-Zero lockdowns hammered consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy
News
1 day ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Blackmail at Richemont? Not so fast, Johann

Richemont's Johann Rupert has swatted away calls for a new board appointment. That's all very well now, but what about in the future?
Opinion
6 days ago

Johann Rupert says he won’t be ‘blackmailed’ into board overhaul at Richemont

Shareholder Bluebell Capital Partners is pressing for boardroom change at luxury group, but billionaire chair says there was no reason
Companies
1 week ago
