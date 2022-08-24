Brent crude futures fell 40c to $99.82 a barrel, while the US WTI crude futures contract was down 27c at $93.47 a barrel
Stats SA’s numbers show 15.6-million were employed in the second quarter, still more than 850,000 below the prepandemic level
Chinese authorities recently suspended SA wool exports because of foot-and-mouth outbreak
Sources say only vacating of National Treasury post would prompt president to act
Strong sales from the group's timber and chemical interests helped profits rise by more than two-thirds in 2022
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
Najib Razak has been found guilty of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering for illegally receiving about $10m from state fund 1MDB
Vahid Halilhodzic is the first coach to qualify four different countries for the World Cup
John Fraser talks to the campaigner about what’s next on the menu at Kolonaki in Parkhurst
Food services group Bidcorp has upped its shareholder payout by more than three quarters after easing Covid-19 restrictions drove a rebound in demand in key markets, notably in the UK.
Revenue rose 28.2% to R147.1bn to end-June and profit 57.6% to R4.91bn, the firm reported on Wednesday, with trading profits almost quadrupling in the UK as a return in demand from the education sector delivered record-breaking daily sales volumes...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Bidcorp forks out R2.34bn after pandemic rebound
The food services group raised its dividend for 2022 by 75% to R7 per share, with profits rising by more than half to above pre-pandemic levels
Food services group Bidcorp has upped its shareholder payout by more than three quarters after easing Covid-19 restrictions drove a rebound in demand in key markets, notably in the UK.
Revenue rose 28.2% to R147.1bn to end-June and profit 57.6% to R4.91bn, the firm reported on Wednesday, with trading profits almost quadrupling in the UK as a return in demand from the education sector delivered record-breaking daily sales volumes...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.