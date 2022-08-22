×

WATCH: Technical analysis – JSE banks

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta

22 August 2022 - 21:18
Picture: 123RF/gopixa
Picture: 123RF/gopixa

Join independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta as he takes us through what the charts are saying about JSE banks such as Nedbank, Absa, Standard Bank and FirstRand.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.