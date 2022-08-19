A threat to independent schools, says Curro as it takes on Joburg over rates

Markets continue to watch data releases closely as they try to gauge whether or not the worst of aggressive monetary policy tightening is over
Many Kikuyu voted overwhelmingly for him in a welcome sign that policy trumped tribal loyalty
Deputy president says local govenrment must collect from consumers or face consequences
The party’s internal leadership contest in December is expected to gain momentum once the the nomination process kicks off
The coal miner has revised its target of developing 3GW of renewable energy by 2030 down to 1.6GW as it looks at other options to diversify
Spending allocations to increase to R812bn for the next three years, says finance minister
Food Safety Agency tells retailers and food producers it will seize vegan products with names that it says are for meat
Justice department chief insists the ongoing investigation into Trump would be ‘severely compromised’ if the affidavit is released
England captain leads fight back but Jansen and Maharaj put on 72 for seventh wicket to put SA in control
Fantasy hunger games between ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘The Ring of Power’ are about to commence
Private school group Curro is fighting the City of Johannesburg in two legal cases as it disputes irregular billing and a decision by the city that all private schools must pay rates as if they were businesses.
The decision by Johannesburg will increase private school rates bills, even nonprofit schools, at least tenfold...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
A threat to independent schools, says Curro as it takes on Joburg over rates
Billing decision by the City of Johannesburg will increase private school rates at least tenfold
Private school group Curro is fighting the City of Johannesburg in two legal cases as it disputes irregular billing and a decision by the city that all private schools must pay rates as if they were businesses.
The decision by Johannesburg will increase private school rates bills, even nonprofit schools, at least tenfold...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.