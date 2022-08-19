×

Companies

A threat to independent schools, says Curro as it takes on Joburg over rates

Billing decision by the City of Johannesburg will increase private school rates at least tenfold

19 August 2022 - 05:10 Katharine Child

Private school group Curro is fighting the City of Johannesburg in two legal cases as it disputes irregular billing and a decision by the city that all private schools must pay rates as if they were businesses.

The decision by Johannesburg will increase private school rates bills, even nonprofit schools, at least tenfold...

