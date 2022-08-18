×

Companies

Grindrod sees bonanza from minerals and interest rates

Shipping and banking group says the R1.5bn sale of Grindrod Bank to African Bank is ongoing, with all parties focused on fulfilling the necessary conditions

BL Premium
18 August 2022 - 13:08 Michelle Gumede

Freight and financial services group Grindrod says strong mineral commodity markets and higher interest rates could see interim earnings surging by more than half.

Core headline earnings, which include its main port and terminals, logistics, and banking businesses, are expected to increase by between 49% and 58% to between R514m and R544m in the six months to end-June, the Durban-based firm said in a statement on Thursday...

