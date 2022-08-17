×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments

17 August 2022 - 21:49
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Stock picks

Business Day TV spoke to Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and Willem Oldewage from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Roy Mutooni from Absa Asset Management and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Skills shortage partly to blame for lack of ...
Companies
2.
Absa hints at using its capital stack for ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Fight for Mpact threatens to shred relations with ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Windlab purchase adds solar and wind power to ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Cape Town CBD still first choice for property ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.