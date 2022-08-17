Court in Australia overturns defamation ruling against Google

Brent crude was down 44c at $91.90 a barrel by while US West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 9c
Though highly skilled, SA farmers need access to support services to meet consumer demand for close-at-hand ethically farmed, organic produce
The defence minister tells Moscow conference that SA is always ready to ‘engage in the resolution of conflict
The governing party is discussing whether those criminally convicted of a serious crime should still have a home in the ANC
The court found Google did not play a part in publishing a disputed article by acting as a ‘library’ housing it
July credit and debit card transactions and vehicle sales show us demand is strong
New survey highlights the gender imbalance that has overshadowed SA’s corporate sector for years
England Test captain says he hopes his team has retained their “venom” before the three-match series against SA
Remarkably easy to travel to and magnificent to behold, the Falls are the top attraction of this Zimbabwean town with decent hotels and outdoor activities
Sydney — Australia’s highest court overturned a ruling on Wednesday that had found that Google engaged in defamation by supplying a link to a contested newspaper article, throwing the spotlight again on how online libel cases are handled in the country.
The seven-judge panel of the High Court of Australia voted 5-2 to throw out an earlier finding that the Alphabet unit played a part in publishing the disputed article by acting as a “library” housing it, saying the search engine had no active role.
The decision brings renewed confusion about a question that has been simmering in Australia for years about where liability rests for online defamation. A years-long review of the country’s libel law is yet to give a final recommendation on whether large platforms such as Google and Meta Platforms’ Facebook should be accountable.
The case stems from a 2004 article that suggested a criminal defence lawyer had crossed professional lines and become a “confidant” of criminals, according to the published judgment. The lawyer, George Defteros, found a link to the story in a 2016 Google search of his name and had Google remove it after it was viewed by 150 people, the judgment said.
Defteros sued in a state court, which found Google was a publisher, and ordered it to pay him A$40,000 ($28,056). Google appealed against the judgment, culminating in Wednesday’s decision.
“The Underworld article was not written by any employee or agent of the appellant,” two of the panel judges wrote in Wednesday’s ruling, the appellant being Google.
“It was written by a reporter with no connection to the appellant, and published by an independent newspaper over which the appellant had no control or influence.”
Google “does not own or control the internet”, they wrote.
A Google spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.
Defteros said in a statement that the process had been “long, drawn out, expensive and extremely stressful” but he felt vindicated because the court agreed the article was defamatory even though Google was not liable.
The ruling comes after the high court, in 2021, found a newspaper publisher liable for defamatory comments left beneath an article that it had posted on Facebook.
The difference between the 2021 Facebook case and Wednesday’s case was that in 2021, the media companies “invited and encouraged comment”, while Google “did not provide a forum or place where it could be communicated, nor did it encourage the writing of comment in response”, the judges wrote.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Court in Australia overturns defamation ruling against Google
The court found Google did not play a part in publishing a disputed article by acting as a ‘library’ housing it
Sydney — Australia’s highest court overturned a ruling on Wednesday that had found that Google engaged in defamation by supplying a link to a contested newspaper article, throwing the spotlight again on how online libel cases are handled in the country.
The seven-judge panel of the High Court of Australia voted 5-2 to throw out an earlier finding that the Alphabet unit played a part in publishing the disputed article by acting as a “library” housing it, saying the search engine had no active role.
The decision brings renewed confusion about a question that has been simmering in Australia for years about where liability rests for online defamation. A years-long review of the country’s libel law is yet to give a final recommendation on whether large platforms such as Google and Meta Platforms’ Facebook should be accountable.
The case stems from a 2004 article that suggested a criminal defence lawyer had crossed professional lines and become a “confidant” of criminals, according to the published judgment. The lawyer, George Defteros, found a link to the story in a 2016 Google search of his name and had Google remove it after it was viewed by 150 people, the judgment said.
Defteros sued in a state court, which found Google was a publisher, and ordered it to pay him A$40,000 ($28,056). Google appealed against the judgment, culminating in Wednesday’s decision.
“The Underworld article was not written by any employee or agent of the appellant,” two of the panel judges wrote in Wednesday’s ruling, the appellant being Google.
“It was written by a reporter with no connection to the appellant, and published by an independent newspaper over which the appellant had no control or influence.”
Google “does not own or control the internet”, they wrote.
A Google spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.
Defteros said in a statement that the process had been “long, drawn out, expensive and extremely stressful” but he felt vindicated because the court agreed the article was defamatory even though Google was not liable.
The ruling comes after the high court, in 2021, found a newspaper publisher liable for defamatory comments left beneath an article that it had posted on Facebook.
The difference between the 2021 Facebook case and Wednesday’s case was that in 2021, the media companies “invited and encouraged comment”, while Google “did not provide a forum or place where it could be communicated, nor did it encourage the writing of comment in response”, the judges wrote.
Reuters
Google results steady twitchy markets
Google ordered to pay former Australian politician over racist YouTube videos
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.