Apple suppliers in talks on mass production in Vietnam

UK inflation data and New Zealand rate hike remind investors that global economy still faces many challenges
But could it be that in the event of a hot war, keeping the Cape sea route open might still be important to the West?
‘Nuggets’, ‘biltong’, ‘sausages’, ‘meatballs’, ‘patties’ and ‘burgers’ are deemed as terms for meat only
The governing party is discussing whether those criminally convicted of a serious crime should still have a home in the ANC
Tech company wants to make more products outside China
This is the steepest fall in retail activity since January 2021, showing the effects of higher inflation and interest rates
The claim by Sars that it costs the country R31bn is wrong — the real cost is about R4bn a year
Vast probe into banking irregularities targets former mayor, now chancellor, for questioning
World cricket is on a precipice and Test cricket must be allowed to survive in order to embed the basic principles of the game
German traffic police are investigating the cause of the incident, which police say involved an autonomous vehicle
Apple’s suppliers are in talks to produce Apple Watch and MacBook in Vietnam for the first time, Nikkei Asia reported on Tuesday, quoting informed sources.
Apple’s Chinese supplier Luxshare Precision Industry and Taiwan-based Foxconn have started test production of Apple Watch in northern Vietnam, the report added.
Apple has asked suppliers to set up a test production line in Vietnam for the MacBook, the report said.
Progress in moving mass production to the country has been slow partly due to pandemic-related disruptions but also because notebook computer production involves a larger supply chain.
Apple has been shifting areas of iPhone production from China to other markets, including India, where it started making iPhone 13 this year, and is also planning to assemble iPad tablets.
India, the world’s second-biggest smartphone market, along with countries such as Mexico and Vietnam, is becoming increasingly important to contract manufacturers supplying US brands, as they try to diversify production away from China.
Apple, Foxconn and Luxshare Precision did not respond at once to a Reuters request for comment.
Last week, Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn gave a cautious outlook for the present quarter after posting results that beat expectations, citing slowing smartphone demand after a pandemic-fuelled boom.
Like other global manufacturers, Foxconn — formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry — has dealt with a severe chip shortage that hit production, as pandemic bottlenecks lingered and the Ukraine war also strained logistical channels.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Apple suppliers in talks on mass production in Vietnam
Tech company wants to make more products outside China
Apple’s suppliers are in talks to produce Apple Watch and MacBook in Vietnam for the first time, Nikkei Asia reported on Tuesday, quoting informed sources.
Apple’s Chinese supplier Luxshare Precision Industry and Taiwan-based Foxconn have started test production of Apple Watch in northern Vietnam, the report added.
Apple has asked suppliers to set up a test production line in Vietnam for the MacBook, the report said.
Progress in moving mass production to the country has been slow partly due to pandemic-related disruptions but also because notebook computer production involves a larger supply chain.
Apple has been shifting areas of iPhone production from China to other markets, including India, where it started making iPhone 13 this year, and is also planning to assemble iPad tablets.
India, the world’s second-biggest smartphone market, along with countries such as Mexico and Vietnam, is becoming increasingly important to contract manufacturers supplying US brands, as they try to diversify production away from China.
Apple, Foxconn and Luxshare Precision did not respond at once to a Reuters request for comment.
Last week, Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn gave a cautious outlook for the present quarter after posting results that beat expectations, citing slowing smartphone demand after a pandemic-fuelled boom.
Like other global manufacturers, Foxconn — formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry — has dealt with a severe chip shortage that hit production, as pandemic bottlenecks lingered and the Ukraine war also strained logistical channels.
Reuters
Microsoft quarterly sales slow on lower demand and stronger dollar
Alphabet earnings miss estimates but ad business shows resilience
Alphabet split-adjusted stock does brisk trade on first day out
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Silicon Valley takes action against India’s banned caste system
Apple remains upbeat despite global electronics slump
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.