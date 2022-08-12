WATCH: The week in perspective

Easing recession fears provide some support, though uncertain demand outlook clouds outlook
In energy matters, the government appears enslaved by ‘first world’ norms and standards
The accused were arrested as part of a Hawks operation to nab alleged instigators who incited public violence during looting and destruction in 2021
Spar told the market it was renegotiating contracts with Polish retailers, informing them of the 40% threshold to be sustainable
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Larry Masson, a financial adviser and franchise principal at Consult by Momentum.
The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says
It has been alleged that Tornado Cash was helping conceal billions in capital flows, including for North Korean hackers
Top swimmers have a rivalry that could develop into one of SA sport’s greatestt
Chef Mmabatho Molefe puts Zulu cuisine on the world stage
This week’s market rally came to a screeching halt in the US overnight and has followed through into Asia this morning, but not before the JSE recorded its best day in a month yesterday.
Shares in MTN rose the most since January after the company said robust demand for its data and fintech services helped core profit rise by double digits in its half-year to end-June. But the juicy action was the Takeover Regulation Panel drying up Rain’s bid for a potential R40bn tie-up proposal with Telkom, ordering the mobile network operator to withdraw the announcement as it had not sought prior approval.
The slight easing of inflation readings this week had driven global stocks higher and capped a rising dollar until a string of Fed speakers put paid to expectations of the central bank going slow on further policy tightening. The S&P 500 closed down 0.07% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.58% overnight, though the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.08%.
In commodities, Brent is still on track to gain more than 4% this week, while bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, shaved some overnight gains and lost 1.22% to trade at $23,916. To put the week in perspective Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities; Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec; and Raymond Parsons, Professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY
WATCH: The week in perspective
Michael Avery talks to Warwick Lucas, Annabel Bishop and Raymond Parsons
This week’s market rally came to a screeching halt in the US overnight and has followed through into Asia this morning, but not before the JSE recorded its best day in a month yesterday.
Shares in MTN rose the most since January after the company said robust demand for its data and fintech services helped core profit rise by double digits in its half-year to end-June. But the juicy action was the Takeover Regulation Panel drying up Rain’s bid for a potential R40bn tie-up proposal with Telkom, ordering the mobile network operator to withdraw the announcement as it had not sought prior approval.
The slight easing of inflation readings this week had driven global stocks higher and capped a rising dollar until a string of Fed speakers put paid to expectations of the central bank going slow on further policy tightening. The S&P 500 closed down 0.07% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.58% overnight, though the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.08%.
In commodities, Brent is still on track to gain more than 4% this week, while bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, shaved some overnight gains and lost 1.22% to trade at $23,916.
To put the week in perspective Michael Avery is joined by Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities; Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec; and Raymond Parsons, Professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.