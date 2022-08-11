Fed officials say the central bank will ‘stick to its guns’, despite softening inflation
US retailers stocked up on goods last autumn and winter only to face a demand downturn as consumers divert spending to increasingly expensive fuel and food
The premier announced her cabinet after a meeting with the ANC’s deployment committee and its alliance partners
The UK shopping centre owner says rent collection has returned to pre-Covid-19 levels, while it is seeing encouraging signs for retailer turnover
The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says
Beijing extended its ban on Taiwan’s seafood a day after Nancy Pelosi's arrival
Fiery hooker comes in as coach Jacques Nienaber reshuffles front row for All Blacks showdown
The Italian SUV outguns the Bentley Bentayga's record
Shares of private higher-education group AdvTech were on track for their best day in about a month on Thursday morning, after it flagged profit growth of as much as a quarter for its half-year to end-June.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to rise in a range of 20% to 25% to end-June, the group said in a trading update, without going into details...
AdvTech’s shares rise as it flags profit growth of at least a fifth
Headline earnings per share could rise as much as 25% for the private-education group’s year to end-June
