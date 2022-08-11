×

Companies

AdvTech’s shares rise as it flags profit growth of at least a fifth

Headline earnings per share could rise as much as 25% for the private-education group’s year to end-June

11 August 2022 - 10:49 Karl Gernetzky

Shares of private higher-education group AdvTech were on track for their best day in about a month on Thursday morning, after it flagged profit growth of as much as a quarter for its half-year to end-June.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to rise in a range of 20% to 25% to end-June, the group said in a trading update, without going into details...

