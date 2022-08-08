Barrick Gold second-quarter profit beats expectations on higher copper output

Dollar supply has dried up ahead of Tuesday’s election in the east African nation
The SA workforce should look like the people who live in the country, not an enclave of a sensitive minority
KZN finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube will replace Sihle Zikalala as premier, making her the first woman premier for the province
The deal, said to be valued at €600m, comes as global fertiliser prices are sky-high due to worries that the conflict between major exporters Russia and Ukraine could lead to food shortages
The ECB plans to rejig its corporate bond portfolio to favour issuers that pollute less.
Transnet, Telkom and Eskom estimate that thieves and vandals cost them a total of R7bn a year due to metal theft
Cuban officials are accepting international support in their fight to contain a massive fire at a fuel depot that has left at least 77 injured, 17 missing and sparked a mass evacuation from the area.
Every time All Black coach Ian Foster fronts the media, he presents it with denial, not truth and honest appraisal
The interior designer on timeless style and a feminine design sensibility
Barrick Gold reported a nearly 19% rise in second-quarter profit on Monday, beating analysts’ expectations thanks to higher copper output, even as inflation drove the miner’s cost of production up.
The world’s second-biggest gold miner stuck to its cost forecast for the year and said it was on track to meet copper and gold production guidance.
Barrick produced 120-million pounds of copper in the second quarter, up 25% from the first quarter, while gold output rose marginally to 1.043-million ounces from 1.041-million ounces. Copper and gold are often found in the same ore, making copper a common byproduct of gold mines.
Net earnings stood at $488m, or 27c per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with $411m, or 23c per share, a year earlier. Earnings and revenue for the quarter beat analysts’ estimates, according to Refinitiv data.
However, in a sign of the impact surging inflation is having on Barrick, all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold — a measure of the cost of production — for the first half increased 13% from the same period last year, while all-in sustaining costs per pound of copper jumped 15%.
For the first half, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was down 10% from the same period a year ago, due in part to a 5% fall in gold production.
Project capital expenditure also jumped by 23% in the first half of this year as Barrick pushed ahead with expanding its Pueblo Viejo mine in Dominican Republic, while free cash flow fell by 24%.Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Barrick Gold second-quarter profit beats expectations on higher copper output
The world’s second-biggest gold miner stuck to its cost forecast for the year and is on track to meet copper and gold production guidance
Barrick Gold reported a nearly 19% rise in second-quarter profit on Monday, beating analysts’ expectations thanks to higher copper output, even as inflation drove the miner’s cost of production up.
The world’s second-biggest gold miner stuck to its cost forecast for the year and said it was on track to meet copper and gold production guidance.
Barrick produced 120-million pounds of copper in the second quarter, up 25% from the first quarter, while gold output rose marginally to 1.043-million ounces from 1.041-million ounces. Copper and gold are often found in the same ore, making copper a common byproduct of gold mines.
Net earnings stood at $488m, or 27c per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with $411m, or 23c per share, a year earlier. Earnings and revenue for the quarter beat analysts’ estimates, according to Refinitiv data.
However, in a sign of the impact surging inflation is having on Barrick, all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold — a measure of the cost of production — for the first half increased 13% from the same period last year, while all-in sustaining costs per pound of copper jumped 15%.
For the first half, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was down 10% from the same period a year ago, due in part to a 5% fall in gold production.
Project capital expenditure also jumped by 23% in the first half of this year as Barrick pushed ahead with expanding its Pueblo Viejo mine in Dominican Republic, while free cash flow fell by 24%.
Reuters
Glencore CEO says he had no idea about corruption at the mining company
Big payday for Glencore shareholders after coal bonanza delivers record profits
Implats warns that strikes and load-shedding will take a toll
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Implats warns that strikes and load-shedding will take a toll
AngloGold manages to curb damaging effects of inflation
Gold Fields expects headline earnings rise
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.