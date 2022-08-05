×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Opec+ agrees to small oil output hike

Business Day TV spoke to Raymond Phillips, commodities trader at RMB

05 August 2022 - 16:45 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Opec+ has agreed to raise its oil output goal by 100,000 barrels per day next month, marking one of the group’s smallest increases on record.

Business Day TV spoke to Raymond Phillips, commodities trader at RMB for more details on what the decision means for the oil market.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Oil dips ahead of Opec+ supply meeting

Oil producers are expected to keep output steady as they anticipate slowed global growth
Markets
2 days ago

Opec+ responds to Biden’s diplomacy with ‘smallest ever’ oil-production increases

The cartel will give a tight market extra supplies at a much slower pace than in recent months, despite pressure from the White House to help cool ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Standard Bank faces biggest greylist risk, RMB ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Investec budgets up to R2m for each executive’s ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Capitec becomes latest bank to suffer systems ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Mediclinic and Remgro agree on terms for £3.7bn ...
Companies / Healthcare
5.
TymeBank bulks up with Retail Capital to muscle ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.