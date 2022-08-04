×

WATCH: Are analysts seeing value in SA’s banking sector?

Business Day TV speaks to senior banks analyst at Intellidex, Nolwandle Mthombeni

04 August 2022 - 21:53
Picture: 123RF/FLYNT
Picture: 123RF/FLYNT

Despite tepid domestic growth and the central bank’s hawkish stance weighing on consumers’ pockets, SA’s banks are performing well. Business Day TV spoke to senior banks analyst at Intellidex, Nolwandle Mthombeni, for her view on the sector.

