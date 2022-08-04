×

Sappi reports record third-quarter earnings amid paper shortage

Tight markets and higher selling prices contributed to Sappi’s performance, despite high cost inflation

04 August 2022 - 12:51 Michelle Gumede

Paper and packaging company Sappi delivered record earnings in its third quarter, bolstered by strong global demand and pricing momentum driven by an international paper shortage.

Tightening capacity, labour shortages, and supply chain disruptions have been attributed to causing the scant availability of Mondi's products...

