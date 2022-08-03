×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: UK bans Bain from state contracts over state capture work

Business Day TV speaks to British legislator Lord Peter Hain

03 August 2022 - 21:28
Peter Hain. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Peter Hain. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Bain & Company has been banned from tendering for UK government contracts for three years. The ban follows pressure from former UK MP Peter Hain who has said that the global consulting firm must be held accountable for its role in state capture in SA. Business Day TV spoke to Hain for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

KHAYA SITHOLE: Bain and McKinsey took SA for a ride — and got away with it

Paying your way out of trouble seems to work in a country with spineless politicians
Opinion
7 hours ago

British ban on Bain raises pressure on SA to follow suit

Global management consultancy barred from tendering for UK state contracts for the next three years
National
1 hour ago

Zondo whistle-blowers decry lack of protection

Their state-capture testimony played a big role in uncovering graft, but key witnesses say they are out in the cold
National
2 weeks ago

Bain tells whistle-blower Athol Williams to cool down

Facebook posts by  Williams endanger the lives of Bain employees, according to letter
National
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE wants to fast-track carbon trading market
Companies / Financial Services
2.
eMedia scripts a push into affordable pay-TV in ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Massmart slumps as struggling consumers compound ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
TymeBank takes on big rivals with new business ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Game opens biggest bottle store as retailers turn ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.