×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments

03 August 2022 - 21:32
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight are David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Chris Gilmour and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Ashraf Mohamed from Cornerpiece Capital and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE wants to fast-track carbon trading market
Companies / Financial Services
2.
eMedia scripts a push into affordable pay-TV in ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Massmart slumps as struggling consumers compound ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
TymeBank takes on big rivals with new business ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Game opens biggest bottle store as retailers turn ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.