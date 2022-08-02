Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
The government is unable to deal with attacks and parts of the country are facing an insurgency
Vussy Mahlangu, who was brought in by Mkhwebane as CEO, says Tebogo Kekana and Sphelo Samuel were disciplined by the office because they had genuine cases to answer
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
Business Day TV speaks to Royal Bafokeng Platinum CFO Rotshidzwa Manenzhe
Despite setbacks such as the economic downturn and the pandemic, there is still positive sentiment that the construction industry might be on the road to recovery
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
Paris-based Finance for Development Lab looks to help African nations with distressed debt re-enter capital markets
Teenager Van Niekerk’s other triumph is she now joins an elite group of SA swimmers to have won two golds at a single Games
From Cartier to Gucci - these podcasts are focused on impactful women’s stories that will entertain and inspire you
Tackling your questions tonight are Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group
Tackling your questions tonight are Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Stock Picks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.