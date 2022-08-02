×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group

02 August 2022 - 21:04
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight are Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Chris Gilmour and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Ashraf Mohamed from Cornerpiece Capital and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Companies
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Conduit Capital says regulator too quick to act ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Game opens biggest bottle store as retailers turn ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Massmart slumps as struggling consumers compound ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
eMedia scripts a push into affordable pay-TV in ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Thungela flags up to R9bn interim profit as coal ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.