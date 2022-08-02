Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby says headwinds unlikely to end soon

Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
The government is unable to deal with attacks and parts of the country are facing an insurgency
Vussy Mahlangu, who was brought in by Mkhwebane as CEO, says Tebogo Kekana and Sphelo Samuel were disciplined by the office because they had genuine cases to answer
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
Business Day TV speaks to Royal Bafokeng Platinum CFO Rotshidzwa Manenzhe
Despite setbacks such as the economic downturn and the pandemic, there is still positive sentiment that the construction industry might be on the road to recovery
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
Paris-based Finance for Development Lab looks to help African nations with distressed debt re-enter capital markets
Teenager Van Niekerk’s other triumph is she now joins an elite group of SA swimmers to have won two golds at a single Games
From Cartier to Gucci - these podcasts are focused on impactful women’s stories that will entertain and inspire you
Caterpillar on Tuesday warned of a bigger drop in demand for its excavators in property crisis-hit China, piling on more pain on the industrial bellwether grappling with supply-chain disruptions.
Shares of the Dow component fell as much as 5.5% as the heavy equipment maker missed quarterly sales expectations and its margins shrank amid rising costs.
China's highly leveraged property market, a key pillar of the world’s second-largest economy, has weakened sharply as homebuyers threaten to stop paying mortgages on hundreds of unfinished housing projects.
Caterpillar on Tuesday predicted that demand for above 10-tonne excavators would drop further in China, which typically accounts for 5% to 10% of its overall revenue. It had said in April the equipment’s sales could slip below pre-pandemic levels in 2022. Weakness in China, also due to coronavirus-related curbs, dragged Asia Pacific construction equipment sales by 17%, while overall equipment sales in Europe, Africa and Middle East dropped 3%.
Meanwhile, quarterly operating margin shrunk to 13.6% from 13.9% last year as lower volumes and high costs nibbled into profit.
“We continue to incur additional costs due to factory inefficiencies and freight expenses,” CEO Jim Umpleby said, adding that tackling supply-chain hurdles is a “hand-to-hand combat”.
Caterpillar, which raised prices last year, said it expects higher equipment prices to “more than offset” an increase in manufacturing cost this year.
"(Caterpillar) expects adjusted operating profit margin to improve in the back half. So that implies that pricing eventually catches up with cost inflation,” Edward Jones senior analyst Matt Arnold said.
The company’s total revenue rose about 11% to $14.25bn, but missed the analysts’ average estimate of $14.35bn. Adjusted profit rose to $3.18 per share, above expectations of $3.01, according to Refinitiv data.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby says headwinds unlikely to end soon
CEO says that tackling supply-chain hurdles is ‘hand-to-hand combat’
Caterpillar on Tuesday warned of a bigger drop in demand for its excavators in property crisis-hit China, piling on more pain on the industrial bellwether grappling with supply-chain disruptions.
Shares of the Dow component fell as much as 5.5% as the heavy equipment maker missed quarterly sales expectations and its margins shrank amid rising costs.
China's highly leveraged property market, a key pillar of the world’s second-largest economy, has weakened sharply as homebuyers threaten to stop paying mortgages on hundreds of unfinished housing projects.
Caterpillar on Tuesday predicted that demand for above 10-tonne excavators would drop further in China, which typically accounts for 5% to 10% of its overall revenue. It had said in April the equipment’s sales could slip below pre-pandemic levels in 2022. Weakness in China, also due to coronavirus-related curbs, dragged Asia Pacific construction equipment sales by 17%, while overall equipment sales in Europe, Africa and Middle East dropped 3%.
Meanwhile, quarterly operating margin shrunk to 13.6% from 13.9% last year as lower volumes and high costs nibbled into profit.
“We continue to incur additional costs due to factory inefficiencies and freight expenses,” CEO Jim Umpleby said, adding that tackling supply-chain hurdles is a “hand-to-hand combat”.
Caterpillar, which raised prices last year, said it expects higher equipment prices to “more than offset” an increase in manufacturing cost this year.
"(Caterpillar) expects adjusted operating profit margin to improve in the back half. So that implies that pricing eventually catches up with cost inflation,” Edward Jones senior analyst Matt Arnold said.
The company’s total revenue rose about 11% to $14.25bn, but missed the analysts’ average estimate of $14.35bn. Adjusted profit rose to $3.18 per share, above expectations of $3.01, according to Refinitiv data.
Reuters
Toyotas being built again as Durban factory ramps up
Afrimat’s shares slip after R680m bookbuild
ArcelorMittal SA willing to invest in Transnet railways
Boeing reverses cash drain as it steps up deliveries of 737 Max jets
AECI books record results, but takes hit from war in Ukraine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Barloworld suffers from Russia exposure
Inflation hedge Caterpillar to report higher sales in energy and mining
Caterpillar still uses Russia to move parts, despite halting business with it
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.